Disabled veteran is gifted a refurbished car for the holidays

Veteran Michael Lee poses with staff of Caliber Collision in front of his newly refurbished car.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Michael Lee is a disabled Navy veteran who served from 1992 until 1996.

Wednesday morning, he received keys to a newly refurbished 2013 Ford Escape from Caliber Collision and Farmers Insurance.

Prior to today, his source of transportation was a failing 2003 Chevy Monte Carlo. This donation was made possible by Farmers Insurance and the technicians at Caliber Collision in Tyler who volunteered their personal time to restore it.

“I’ll definitely have more independence. For the longest time, I’ve had to rely on other people taking me to and from places, and now, I won’t have that issue anymore. I’m thankful to everyone here, everyone who got me involved, and for picking me as the winner. I’m really thankful,” Lee said.

Since 2012, Caliber Collision has teamed up with industry partners to donate over 500 vehicles.

