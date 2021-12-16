Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the high winds continue through the area, fires have been reported in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles.

North 207 Fire in Carson, Hutchinson, Roberts and Gray counties

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to assist with a fire in Carson County.

The fire started south of Borger on 207. The fire has now spread into Hutchinson, Roberts and Gray counties.

The fire North and West of Pampa City is now under control.

The evacuations order in Skellytown has been lifted.

152 is still closed.

Fire crews are making good progress on the fire East of Borger. We will be evaluating the conditions on HWY 152 east of... Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The evacuation has been lifted in Skellytown and it is safe to return home. 152 is still closed and will probably remain so for a while. Posted by City of Skellytown on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The fire is an estimated 15,000 acres and nine percent contained.

Update: the #North207Fire in Carson County is an estimated 15,000 acres and 9% contained. Dozers are making good progress. Forward progression has been stopped. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Jz9fUkgFq5 — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 16, 2021

FM 282 from 23rd Street to Highway 70 is now open.

PAMPA UPDATE: Hwy. 70 and FM 282 have reopened. — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 16, 2021

Texas County, Oklahoma

According to the Texas County Emergency Management says crews are working to contain a fire near Guymon around Mile Marker 22.

Currently, there are still active fire spots North of Guymon to North of Goodwell.

Strike teams from Beaver and Cimarron counties and a task force from the Forestry Department are assisting Texas County Fire Personnel with this fire.

Additionally, a strike team from Logan county is en route to aid with this fire as well.

At this time, there have been no homes lost due to the fire.

Guymon residents on the area of North of 24th Street are not allowed back at this time.

Residents who live south of 24th Street are now being allowed back home.

Fire Update: Individuals that were evacuated South of 24th St and West of Sunset are allowed to go back to their homes,... Posted by Texas County Emergency Management on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The fire is approximately 10,000 acres with one structure lost.

East side of Guymon is largely in check.

Cobb Update (Texas County)- Fire is approximately 10,000 acres with 1 structure lost. FDs and OFS continue to build... Posted by Oklahoma Forestry Services on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Parker Creek Fire in Oldham, Hartley and Moore counties

The Parker Creek Fire currently impacts Oldham, Hartley counties.

Moore County, Texas Emergency Management says the southwest part of Moore County evacuation order has been lifted.

FM 2202 and Highway 354 has now been reopened.

Evacuation order for the SW part of Moore County has been lifted. FM 2202 and Hwy 354 has been reopened. Posted by Moore County, Texas Emergency Management on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

You can look at the map below for the evacuation area.

The Parker Creek Fire is estimated to be 3,500 acres and is 45 percent contained.

Update: the #ParkerCreekFire in Oldham County is an estimated 3,500 acres and 45% contained. Crews are having some difficulty with terrain such as sandy ground and canyons, but forward progression has been stopped. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 16, 2021

US 354 in Oldham County is closed due to the fire. The closure has extended to FM 2386. TxDOT says the fire jumped SH 152 at FM 1059.

UPDATE: Closure has been extended to FM 2386. Fire jumped SH 152 at FM 1059. https://t.co/ONLNkWP9o9 — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 15, 2021

TxDOT says SH 354 eastbound is also closed due to a fire in Hartley County.

HARTLEY COUNTY: SH 354 eastbound closed due to fire. https://t.co/EVxGUrylzt — TxDOTAmarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) December 15, 2021

Multiple fires in Gray County

There are multiple fires in the south part of Pampa.

The City of Pampa says six homes and two other structures are involved in the fire.

There are no injuries at this time.

The city says several people were asked to leave their homes that are near the fires as a precaution. As of 4:00 p.m., the city said the fires were under control.

All fires within the City are under control at this time. Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The latest information on the fires in the South part of town. Six homes and two other structures involved with the... Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Corsino Fire in Potter County

A fire in Potter County, just south of the Moore County line is now contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service responded to assist with this fire, called the Corsino Fire.

The fire is an estimated 35 acres and now 100 percent contained.

Final Update: the #CorsinoFire in Potter County is 35 acres and 100% contained. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) December 15, 2021

