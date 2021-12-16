Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brazos County deputies: Nearly 5 kilos ecstasy seized from married couple’s car

Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff's Office(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office reports “one of the largest” amounts of ecstasy discovered during a drug stop, 4.8 kilograms of ecstasy pills.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop on Evenee Lawson, 40, and her husband Bradley Lawson, 33, on Highway 6 near Westward Ho on Dec. 15.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found a bag labeled “Versace” that contained three gallon-sized bags full of pills which they identified as MDMA or ecstasy.

Brazos County Sheriff's Office
Brazos County Sheriff's Office(Brazos County Sheriff's Office)

The Lawsons are each facing charges of possession with intent to deliver.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

