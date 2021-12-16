Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brandon Belt, community come together to support Lufkin Salvation Army

Brandon Belt
Brandon Belt(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt used his strong local following to help bring support to the Lufkin Salvation Army.

Belt along with his family helped ring the bell outside of the Lufkin Walmart Wednesday afternoon.

“This is one thing I wanted my son to see,” Belt said. “People giving back and how much it effects the community and effects a family. They don’t always get to see this part of the community and life. I want them to see how they can help when they get older.”

Belt handed out gift cards to the first 10 people who showed up as part of his East Texas Scavenger Hunt contest. Belt also planned on matching the funds raised in the two hours he was on site.

“This community helped raise me,” Belt said. “They had a lot to do with me getting into Major League Baseball. I just wanted to say thank you. The best way to do that is sometimes give out monetarily, sometimes take pictures, sometime sign autographs so we are out here trying to raise money for a good cause.”

