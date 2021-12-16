Border Patrol agents in Alpine arrest convicted murderer

Alpine, Texas (KOSA) -– – Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested five subjects from a failed smuggling event at the Highway 118 Border Patrol Checkpoint.

All five people were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol station for processing. It was discovered that one of the people who is a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of murder and felony assault and was sentenced to 20 years.

The person was convicted on April 12, 2001, in the District Court at Arapahoe County, Colorado, for the offense of Murder, and Assault in custody, and was sentenced to 20 years and 5 years Department of Corrections.

The person was referred to the Big Bend Sector Prosecutions Unit for prosecution.

