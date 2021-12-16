Authorities seek information on Pittsburg hit-and-run

PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - The Camp County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a Tuesday evening hit-and-run incident.

According to a sheriff’s office report, at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a crash involving a white truck and a motorcycle in the 100 block of N. Greer on Highway 271. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Titus Regional Emergency Room and the driver of the truck fled the scene.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about the white truck or its driver to contact Pittsburg Police Department at 903-856-3330, or Crime Stoppers at 800-396-3351.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.