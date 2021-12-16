Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities seek information on Pittsburg hit-and-run

Camp County and Pittsburg authorities are seeking information regarding the driver of a white truck involved in a hit and run incident on Tuesday evening.(Camp County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURG, Texas (KLTV) - The Camp County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a Tuesday evening hit-and-run incident.

According to a sheriff’s office report, at 5:39 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a crash involving a white truck and a motorcycle in the 100 block of N. Greer on Highway 271. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Titus Regional Emergency Room and the driver of the truck fled the scene.

The Camp County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information about the white truck or its driver to contact Pittsburg Police Department at 903-856-3330, or Crime Stoppers at 800-396-3351.

