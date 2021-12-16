Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

18-month old in critical condition after being found in Grimes County pond

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-month-old child is in critical condition, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, after he was found face-down in a pond Wednesday.

The child’s father called 911 around 4:15 p.m., saying his son snuck out of the house and he was found in a nearby pond near County Road 302 and Lakeshore Drive. The sheriff’s office said the father jumped into the pond immediately and started administering CPR. The child was taken by medical helicopter to Texas Children’s Hospital in The Woodlands.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
Henderson County parents arrested after toddler found dead in home
Smoke is seen coming from an abandoned building on the corner of East Erwin and Thompson.
Tyler firefighters avoid injury after falling through floor of burning abandoned building, rescue several occupants
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police respond to armed man on Moore Drive
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
Marshall woman killed in crash with 18-wheeler

Latest News

Michael Oder
Lufkin man dies 8 days after baseball bat attack
WEBXTRA: Tyler church give students at Andy Woods Elementary new bicycles
WEBXTRA: Tyler church give students at Andy Woods Elementary new bicycles
WEBXTRA: Tyler church give students at Andy Woods Elementary new bicycles
WEBXTRA: Tyler church give students at Andy Woods Elementary new bicycles
Allen Sutton (bottom left) and Laneshia Young (bottom right) are charged in the death of...
Smith County grand jury indicts duo accused in beating, burning death of pregnant woman
One of the two vehicles caught fire.
DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport