1,200 fallen veterans will be honored at Lufkin’s Wreaths Across America Ceremony

Wreaths Across America Ceremony will begin Saturday at 11am
By Brianna Linn
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - On Dec. 18 close to 1,200 veterans will be honored at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The park has been hosting Wreaths Across America for the last 9 years. Rita Redd said the event gives loved ones the chance to place a wreath on a veteran’s grave and say their name as they lay the decoration.

“This year I think we’re going to have, if not a wreath for every veteran, very close to it. This is the closest we’ve ever been. We’ve had some excellent people that have done fundraisers for us,” Redd said.

Michele Conner grew up in this community. She said honoring veterans in Angelina County is extra special to her.

“The ceremony is very touching, it’s very moving and it’s very symbolic to have the patriot guard through there and to have each branch represented in their own wreath that’s placed and then acknowledged that each branch is different,” Conner said.

Wreaths Across America began in Maine in 2005 and now occurs at 300 locations nationwide to honor and remember the fallen.

The ceremony will begin promptly at 11 a.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S 1st St., Lufkin.

