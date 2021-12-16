12 Days of Christmas Recipes: 7 newsroom casseroles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Here is a collection of seven recipes from KLTV staffers to help you with ideas for holiday cooking. Enjoy!

Anchor Jennifer Kielman’s favorite cheesy potatoes:

2 lb bag frozen hash browns

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 cup sour cream

1 stick butter - melted

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

salt & pepper to taste

Topping:

2 cups corn flakes

1 stick butter - melted

Instructions:

Preheat over to 375 degrees.

Mix first 6 ingredients together in a large bowl.

Add cheesy potatoes to a 9x13 baking dish.

melt 1 stick of butter and pour over cornflakes in a small bowl - mix well.

Add cornflakes mixture evenly to the top of the casserole

Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes until casserole is hot and bubbly

Meteorologist Andrew Tate’s favorite breakfast casserole:

Mema Kathy’s Ham Souffle Bake

16 slices of bread (crust removed)

8 slices of ham

8 slices old English cheese

7 eggs

1.5 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon salt

3 cups milk

3 cups corn flakes

1 stick margarine

Place 8 slices of bread in a buttered pan. Then place slices of ham and cheese on top, cover with remaining bread. Beat eggs, add mustard, salt, and milk. Pour over the top. Place pan and contents in the fridge overnight. Crush corn flakes and sprinkle over top. Melt margarine and drizzle over top. Bake for 1 hour at 300°.

“She makes this every year for our Christmas morning breakfast - it’s a Tate Family Tradition for as long as I can remember,” Andrew says.

Sausage-crescent roll breakfast casserole by Mama Steph

One tube of crescent roll dough

one pound of ground sausage

2 cups shredded mozzarella

eight eggs

2 cups of milk

1 teaspoon seasoned salt (like Tony’s)

Method:

Heat the oven to 375 degrees, and spray or grease a 9x13-inch casserole dish with cooking spray.

Unroll the dough and press into the bottom of the dish, closing any seams.

Brown the sausage in a skillet, breaking up as it cooks.

Spread the sausage and cheese over the dough.

Whisk together the eggs, milk and seasoned salt. Pour the mixture over the cheese.

Bake for about 35 minutes. Make sure the center is not wet/jiggly. If it is, bake another five minutes and check it again.

Serve warm. Enjoy!

Caitlin Pierson’s Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

(Keto friendly)

5 cups of cooked chicken (shredded) leftover rotisserie chicken

15 slices of thinly sliced ham

15 slices of Swiss Cheese

3/4 cup of almond flour (or crushed pork rinds)

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon of sea salt

¼ teaspoon of black pepper

A dash of red pepper flakes (or to taste)

SAUCE

6 tablespoons of butter

8 ounces cream cheese

1 ½ cups of heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard

¼ tsp of paprika

½ cup of parmesan cheese

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a large 12X12 inch casserole dish.

Melt the butter in a saucepan on low.

Add the heavy whipping cream, parmesan cheese, and cream cheese, mustard, paprika.

Allow the ingredients to melt and combine. Making sure to stir constantly.

Once the sauce is fully combined set it aside, it will thicken more as it cools

Assemble the casserole by placing the cooked shredded chicken as the first layer in the baking dish.

Next, place the ham on top of the chicken, making sure to completely cover it.

Then, pour the sauce over the chicken and sliced ham. (reserve 1 cup for the last layer)

Add the swiss cheese next and then top with the reserved 1 cup of cream sauce.

In a small bowl, combine the almond flour, parmesan cheese, sea salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes.

Cover the top of the casserole with the almond flour/ parmesan mixture.

Cover the casserole with foil and bake for 40-45 minutes

Uncover the casserole and place on low broil for 5 minutes to lightly brown the top.

Caitlin is the Producer of East Texas News at 4 p.m.

Libby Shaw’s HOMINY HEAVEN

1 can white hominy, drained

1 can yellow hominy, drained

1/2 lb Monterey jack cheese grated

3/4 c sour cream

1/4 oz diced chiles

Mix cans of hominy, sour cream, and chilies in a bowl.

Lightly grease 9 x 13 pan.

Pour in and cover with grated cheese.

Bake at 350 for 45 mins.

Libby Shaw is a Content Producer for KLTV and KTRE.

Stewart Smith’s Breakfast bake:

Breakfast Bake

1 lb. maple sausage

15 oz. frozen hashbrown (diced) potatoes

1 small/medium-ish onion, diced

1 medium red bell pepper, diced

4 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

Shredded cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F

Start by browning your sausage in a skillet over medium heat. If you’ve got a large enough skillet, toss in the diced pepper and onions after the meat’s started to get some color on it. (Otherwise just sautee the veggies over medium heat separately) Be sure to lightly deglaze (You can use a little water or some chicken stock/broth if you have it. You don’t want to use a ton of liquid, just enough to get all that lovely fond (the crispy bits) off the bottom of the pan because otherwise it’s just flavor you’re leaving behind.)

Once the sausage is browned, onions lightly translucent and the peppers softened, scoop them into a large mixing bowl. Then get to browning your potatoes. You don’t need to get them fully cooked, but get at least one side nice and toasty before adding them into the bowl with the sausage, peppers and onion. Mix together well.

Thoroughly grease the bottom and sides of a 9x13 glass baking dish (you can just use cooking spray if you want) and evenly layer your potatoes, sausage and vegetables. Generously sprinkle cheese atop. I like to use cheddar, you can use whatever cheese that floats your boat. Use multiple cheeses. You do you. That said, the more easily shreddable and melty the cheese is, the better.

Finally, beat your eggs well, stir in the milk and evenly pour atop the mixture. Season well with salt and pepper to taste, but don’t stop there with the seasonings if you want. I like to sprinkle a bit of Tony Chachere’s seasoning on there. Maybe a pinch of cayenne mixed into the eggs if you really want some heat. No one’s stopping you from adding some garlic (or garlic powder).

Once the eggs are in and seasoning applied, place on the middle oven rack for about 45 minutes or until the eggs are nice and fluffy. (It may take more time depending on your oven.)

Stewart Smith is a Digital Content Producer for KLTV/KTRE.

Libby’ Shaw’s Chicken Swiss

5-1/2 cups uncooked egg noodles (1/2 pound)

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 shallots, chopped

3 small garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken broth

3/4 cup 2% milk

1-1/2 teaspoons dried thyme

3/4 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon pepper

5 cups cubed rotisserie chicken

1-1/2 cups frozen peas

2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

3/4 cup dry bread crumbs

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Preheat oven to 350°

Cook noodles according to package directions; drain. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat

Add shallots and garlic; cook and stir 45 seconds

Stir in flour; cook and stir 1 minute

Add broth, milk, thyme, lemon zest, salt, nutmeg and pepper. Stir in chicken and peas; heat through

Stir in noodles and cheese

Put in greased 13 x 9 baking dish

In a small bowl, mix bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top

Bake 8-10 minutes or until top is browned.



