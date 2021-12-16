12 Days of Christmas on East Texas Kitchen: 6 cooking tips to make the holidays easier

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kitchen tips, or hacks, as they’re often called, make spending time in your kitchen a bit easier and less time-consuming. Here are six that you might want to try to make your time in the kitchen more fun over the next few weeks:

1. Wait 15 minutes before cutting into your roasts or turkeys when they come out of the oven. This gives the meat time to absorb all the juices from cooking. If you cut immediately, they’ll flow right into the bottom of the pan and your meat will not be as moist. It’s called letting the bird (or roast) rest.

2. Invest in some inexpensive squeeze bottles at the arts and crafts store to use when you decorate your Christmas cookies. It makes drawing on the cookies fun for all ages, and clean up is easier.

3. Chill wine really fast by wrapping it in a wet towel and sticking it in the freezer. Notice I said wet, not just damp. Needs to be fully wet to bring on the chill you want.

4. Refrigerate your mixing bowl and the beaters before making whipped cream to get it extra fluffy.

5. Fresh cranberries + ice cube tray + water = cute holiday ice cubes. Just make sure to rinse your cranberries first.

6. Forgot to thaw the butter for your holiday baking? No problem. Just get out your cheese grater and shred the desired amount of butter for your recipe. This actually works great when making pie crust, instead of “cutting in” the butter, you can grate it in easily.

What are some of your favorite tips?

