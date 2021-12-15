WebXtra: Nacogdoches shelter warns against pets as Christmas gifts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with Animal Control Officer Candice Rushing with the Nacogdoches Animal Services.

Pet adoptions pick up this time of year as the homeless animals are often gifted. The Nacogdoches Animal Shelter encourages adoptions any time of year, but warns buyers to think out their adoptions carefully.

Adopting a puppy or kitten can be a 10 to 15 year commitment. When gifting make sure the recipient wants and can take care of a new family member.

Nacogdoches Animal Services is offering free adoptions of kittens through Friday.

