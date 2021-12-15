Warhawks pick up first win at SFA since 2000

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Louisiana Monroe picked up their first win in Nacogdoches against SFA in 21 years and their forth win over a Kyle Keller coached Lumberjack team in the last six years.

The Warhawks left Nacogdoches with an 82-69 win. The loss snaps a 4 game winning streak for the Lumberjacks as they fall to 8-3.

Nika Metskhvarishvili led ULM with 21 points. Four Warhawks hit double digits as the SFA defense could never get going. SFA was led in scoring by Latrell Jossell with 28 points. Gavin Kensmil was the only other SFA player to hit double digits with 19 points.

“Sixty-nine points is not enough to win in most college basketball games if you play against anyone any good,” Keller said. “Latrell shot the ball really well. That is what he does. We have to play better defense. That is what let us down tonight. They Controlled the game and we were on our heels all night.”

SFA will now have to set their eyes on No.7 Kansas this Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. They will go into the game without super senior and one of the team’s leaders, Roti Ware, who is out for the season.

“We were able to get through the [Liberty] game,” Keller said. “We didn’t have time to think about it and kept playing but then reality set in that we lost our best perimeter player. You don’t want to talk about it too much and draw attention to something negative. He is our best perimeter defender as well. We got exposed tonight. We had some guys play too many minutes and some guys not play enough minutes.”

