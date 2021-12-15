Tyler police respond to armed man on Moore Drive
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police responded to the 800 block of Moore Drive where a man was armed and barricaded.
Around 11:30 a.m., police had taken the suspect into custody without incident.
According to Tyler Police spokesman Andy Erbaugh, there was a 36-year-old man in a building with a gun.
Erbaugh said police got a call around 10 a.m. of a man waving a gun.
Officers, a SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene. The man did not respond to a bullhorn, so they sent a robot in to talk to him.
