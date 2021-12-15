Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler firefighters avoid injury after falling through floor of burning vacant building, rescue several occupants

By Jeff Wright
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters avoided serious injury and were able to rescue several people when a floor collapsed at a fire in a vacant downtown building.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the building, once known as the Tysen House and used by the Salvation Army as an 83-room hotel for the homeless, was supposed to be vacant but had occupants inside. The portion which collapsed was a 10-foot deep pit, Findley said. Findley said four firefighters fell through the floor and into the pit, which was filled with water. The fire marshal said the firefighters had to swim to get out of the pit and added that a mayday was called.

Firefighters used a ladder to help occupants out of the second floor. One of the occupants was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

There are at least six firefighter engines on the scene, located at what appears to be an abandoned building at the corner of East Erwin Street and Thompson Street.

While no firefighters were injured, a few had to receive oxygen after getting out of the building.

Findley said damage was contained to the second floor of the building, but smoke spread throughout. There were numerous hazards inside the building for firefighters, but they focused on getting everyone out, Findley said.

The call came in just after 10 a.m.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
At left is the DNA Doe Project's projected sketch of what Kim Ryan Casey might have looked like...
DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect
Laquenda Banks, 42
Smith County deputy constable fired following arrest for theft
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a...
Tyler man gets 25 years for robbing convenience store

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about a $1 million grant.
WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners approve $1M grant for CHRISTUS nursing incentive, COVID-19 relief
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt about a $1 million grant.
WebXtra: Gregg County commissioners approve $1M grant for CHRISTUS nursing incentive, COVID-19 relie
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police respond to armed man on Moore Drive
Firefighters are rescuing people from a building which appears to be on fire on East Erwin...
Downtown Tyler fire