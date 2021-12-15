Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine woman is in custody following a traffic stop that led to a large drug bust early Tuesday morning, according to Palestine police.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday Palestine police attempted to stop a Mazda passenger car near the intersection of W. Kolstad and Cottage. Palestine police report the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and evaded, eventually stopping at a residence in the 800 block of Louisiana.

Police report observing narcotics paraphernalia inside of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located suspected methamphetamine, ecstasy, PCP, cocaine, hydrocodone, K2, and a handgun.

Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine was charged with manufacture and delivery of controlled substance, tamper/fabricate evidence, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of weapon.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.