Traffic stop results in arrest of Palestine woman for various drugs

Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine(Palestine Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Palestine woman is in custody following a traffic stop that led to a large drug bust early Tuesday morning, according to Palestine police.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday Palestine police attempted to stop a Mazda passenger car near the intersection of W. Kolstad and Cottage. Palestine police report the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and evaded, eventually stopping at a residence in the 800 block of Louisiana.

Police report observing narcotics paraphernalia inside of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located suspected methamphetamine, ecstasy, PCP, cocaine, hydrocodone, K2, and a handgun.

Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine was charged with manufacture and delivery of controlled substance, tamper/fabricate evidence, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of weapon.

