SIGNING DAY: 3 Tyler Legacy students advance to the next level

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s Signing Day in East Texas and high school students across the region are preparing to take the next step in their academic and athletic careers.

At Tyler Legacy Highschool it’s an exciting morning for Jamarion Miller who signed with Alabama, Bryson Donnell who’ll be in playing for Texas Tech, and Aaron Sears will head to deep East Texas to play at Stephen F. Austin!

According to a Facebook post by the school, They are so proud of the students and excited for their future endeavors!!!

