SFA football brings in 11 signees on December National Signing Day

By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks football team brought in 11 recruits on the December 2021 National Signing Day.

Nine of the future Lumberjacks come from the high school ranks while two are college transfers out of the SEC.

The list is as follows:

  • OL Ian Morgan, Rockwall Heath High School
  • Safety Nick Hallmon, Richardson Berkner High School
  • CB Aaron Sears, Tyler Legacy High School
  • DE Micah LeeJay, Arlington High School
  • LB Ryan Williams, Aledo High School
  • RB Josh Oglesby, University of Arkansas (Katy High School)
  • LB Jaydon Southard, Iowa Park
  • QB Brian Maurer, University of Tennessee (West Ports High School, Florida)
  • WR Kylon Harris, East St. John High School, Louisiana
  • RB Jerrell Wimbley, C.E. King High School
  • DT Anthony Jackson Jr., Hearne High School

“Really fired up about the class,” head coach Colby Carthel said. “We knew it was not going to be a big class number wise. We only had five seniors off of last year’s team that graduated. We signed 9 high school players with a couple of really good ones including one from East Texas then we added two transfers. Overall very pleased.”

The ‘Jacks are coming off of a 8-4 season that saw the team make the FCS playoffs. With only five players leaving due to graduation the team looks to be solid yet again.

“It is never easy,” Carthel said. “We are always reaching for the stars. They can see the product on the field now whereas three years ago we were going out saying, ‘We are terrible but believe in the vision. We are going to be good.’ Now they see us put together a great season. They see we are in the playoffs and they see the trajectory. It does make it a little easier in recruiting.”

Carthel said the class this year when it is all finished will be about quality and not quantity.

“There is still some tremendous talent out there,” Carthel said. “We are still going to look to add to this class. Any kids out there discouraged because they did not sign right now, hold steady there is still more to come. It is a crazy world with the transfer portal and COVID reset on eligibilities but there is some good looking prospect with some fruit and we look to pick some more.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

