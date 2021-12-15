Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released

The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A review board established by Congress in 1992 collected thousands of records related to the assassination, but JFK researchers and conspiracy theorists have argued for years that national security agencies have stonewalled the mandated release of most of them.

The administration is expected to declassify a small amount.

JFK researchers said they do not believe the release would change the public understanding of Kennedy’s death, but they said it shows a good faith effort of transparency.

According to the National Archives, more than 15,000 documents have already been released with some redactions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
Laquenda Banks, 42
Smith County deputy constable fired following arrest for theft
At left is the DNA Doe Project's projected sketch of what Kim Ryan Casey might have looked like...
DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a...
Tyler man gets 25 years for robbing convenience store

Latest News

Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights
A candle factory worker said his boss threatened to fire him if he left before a deadly tornado...
Candle factory worker said he was threatened with firing if he left before tornado
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm and breezy today