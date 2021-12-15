Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash

A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway...
A Nacogdoches woman was killed when she was hit by an SUV as she attempted to cross a highway Friday morning.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches resident was killed after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety report, at 5:20 a.m. the driver of a 2012 Nissan SUV was traveling north on U.S. Highway 259 when a pedestrian attempted to cross the highway. The vehicle struck the pedestrian near the intersection at County Road 104.

The victim, identified as Mardella Nooner, 68, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, no additional information at this time.

