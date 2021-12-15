Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Missing Waco teen believed to be in Brazos County

16-year-old Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.
Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in Waco on Dec. 14.(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A teen who went missing on Dec. 14 in Waco is believed to be in Brazos County, according to authorities.

Haylee Ann Morgan, 16, was last seen in the 2100 block of N 33rd Street in Waco around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities say the teen has ties to College Station and was seen getting into a vehicle and leaving Waco. A description of the vehicle has not been provided.

Haylee is 5′7″, 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. If you see her authorities ask that you call police instead of approaching the teen.

#MissingChild 16 year old Haylee Ann Morgan was last seen at approximately 9:30 pm on December 14, 2021 in the 2100...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

