Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Marshall woman killed in crash with 18-wheeler

Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday...
Wichita Police identified a 32-year-old woman as the victim of a fatal car accident Wednesday night.(Source: Associated Press)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night a 30-year-old woman from Marshall was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety Angienecka Harris, 30, of Marshall died on the scene after a crash with a 2003, Peterbilt, truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer that was driven by Shannon Donaldson, a 48-year-old male from Opp, Alabama.

Officials said Harris was driving a 2005, Chevrolet Silverado, a preliminary investigation indicated that Harris was traveling westbound on Interstate 20.

The report stated that traffic ahead had come to a stop due to road construction. According to officials Harris failed to control her speed and ran into the rear of Donaldson’s towed trailer.

Harris died on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Roadside hostage situation ends when Lufkin police shoot suspect
Laquenda Banks, 42
Smith County deputy constable fired following arrest for theft
At left is the DNA Doe Project's projected sketch of what Kim Ryan Casey might have looked like...
DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a...
Tyler man gets 25 years for robbing convenience store

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
The wreck is outside Loop 323
2-vehicle wreck congesting traffic on Hwy 64 West outside Loop 323 in Tyler
3-vehicle crash near Carthage kills 2