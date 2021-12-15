Marshall woman killed in crash with 18-wheeler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Monday night a 30-year-old woman from Marshall was killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 20.

According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety Angienecka Harris, 30, of Marshall died on the scene after a crash with a 2003, Peterbilt, truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer that was driven by Shannon Donaldson, a 48-year-old male from Opp, Alabama.

Officials said Harris was driving a 2005, Chevrolet Silverado, a preliminary investigation indicated that Harris was traveling westbound on Interstate 20.

The report stated that traffic ahead had come to a stop due to road construction. According to officials Harris failed to control her speed and ran into the rear of Donaldson’s towed trailer.

Harris died on the scene.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.