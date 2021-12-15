Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Manufacturing company coming to Synergy Park in Kilgore

Location of new Camfil USA facility
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Synergy Park will soon be the new home of a manufacturing company.

Camfil USA, a Swedish-based filtration product manufacturing company, will be building a facility on 43 acres located in the back of Synergy Park.

Gregg County Commissioner’s and the City of Kilgore passed a 10-year, 100-percent tax abatement for the company. The building project is anticipated to take three years and a minimum of $45-million. The facility will create a minimum of 124 jobs and the anticipation is over 200 jobs.

“Kilgore was competing against some very competitive locations and all of those communities offered tax abatements for companies that were coming with sizable investment, so the City of Kilgore and Gregg County and Kilgore College all participated in the 10 year, 100% tax abatement for Camfil which helps them have that money up front to put back into the investment, build out quicker, machinery, those sorts of things,” said Lisa Denton, Executive Director for Kilgore Economic Development.

Camfil will be operating in a temporary space by the end of January. They will be hiring 18 to 20 employees to get their new location up and going. The weeks of January 10 and 17 they will be hosting a hiring event. Resumes can be submitted through usa-camfilltxjobs@camfill.Com

