Man indicted after 3 bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A grand jury in Texas has returned a capital murder indictment against a man authorities have said confessed to killing five people, including three whose dismembered bodies were found in a burning dumpster earlier this year.

The Tarrant County district attorney’s office says Jason Thornburg was indicted Monday on a charge of capital murder in the deaths of David Lueras, Lauren Phillips and Maricruz Mathis. Their bodies were discovered in a burning dumpster in Fort Worth in September.

According to his arrest warrant, in addition to confessing to their killings, he also confessed to earlier killing his roommate and girlfriend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

