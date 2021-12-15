Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertisement

Jarvis Christian College celebrates 110th year by giving back to area families

By Bob Hallmark and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas college gets staff and students involved in providing food boxes to needy families for the holidays.

Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins is celebrating its 110th year since establishment by giving away 110 food boxes to area families in need.

Collected through donations, the college staff and students passed out the boxes today to families, and even delivered 65 boxes to area schools for the children of needy families.

The school president, Dr. Lester Newman spoke on the effort to help others at this time of year.

