Henderson County parents arrested after toddler found dead in home

Pictured are Daniel and Erin Dennis. (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse has said that his office plans to file additional charges against the parents whose 18-month-old child was found dead in a home in the Henderson County area.

According to a press release, Daniel David Dennis, 25, and Erin Michelle Dennis, 23, both of Murchison, were both originally charged with abandoning and endangering a child because of injuries to two other children in the home who have now been laced in the custody of Child Protective Services.

“This is a horrible case and scene,” Hillhouse said.

Daniel and Erin Lewis were arrested at a Murchison home on a private road.

The two other children are 4- and 2-years-old respectively.

“I am awaiting the official autopsy report,” the Sheriff said. “But I fully expect additional charges for the death of the youngest child.”

According to the press release, HCSO investigators described the conditions in the home as horrible with human feces on the wall and dirty diapers on the floor. The temperature in the children’s room was high and had reached 103 degrees.

One of the baby cribs had been rigged as a “cage,” according to the parents, and bedroom doors were locked from the outside.

“The mother said she awoke Tuesday morning to play video games,” the press release. “She then checked on the three children and found the 18-month-old dead.”

The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services with this investigation.

