Driver dies in single-vehicle crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash in Wood County killed a driver Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers responded to a crash on Farm to Market Road 69 about four miles north of Quitman in Wood County. According to the investigator’s preliminary report road conditions were wet and Michael Baines, 48, of Quitman, was traveling south on FM 69 and entered a side skid exiting a curve in the road to the right. Baines’ vehicle exited the roadway to the east and rolled several times.

Baines was transported to UT Health East Texas - Quitman where he was pronounced dead. Baines was not wearing his seatbelt during the incident.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.