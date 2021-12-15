Amarillo Zoo mourns the passing of American Black Bear

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo staff, are mourning the passing of a longtime favorite – Perioso, a 26-year-old American Black Bear.

Perioso, who called Amarillo Zoo home since 2004, was humanely euthanized Tuesday due to serious health complications.

“The Amarillo Zoo is heartbroken, and I am sure all of the visitors to the Amarillo Zoo who have enjoyed Perioso through the years are heartbroken also,” said Berkeley Hilliard, Amarillo Zoo Curator. “Perioso was loved and admired by staff and visitors alike. His favorite pastime was taking a dip in his pool and enjoying the unique enrichment his keepers offered him.”

Due to his advanced age, Perioso was showing a decline in overall health.

“Perioso’s keepers worked around the clock to try to increase his quality of life with the help of veterinarian staff,” Hilliard said. “We are grateful that we had him as long as we did. He was loved, and he will be missed.”

Amarillo Zoo Mourns the Passing of Perioso (The City of Amarillo)

