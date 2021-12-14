Whitehouse ISD gives update on June ransomware attack

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With nearly six months passing since a ransomware in which student and faculty information was potentially compromised, Whitehouse ISD has responded to questions regarding the gap between the breach and when parents of students were fully notified of its impact with a statement.

“When this matter was first discovered, we retained third-party experts to assist us in our investigation into the full scope of nature of this matter. While this investigation was getting started, in an abundance of caution, we first notified the community of this event on our website and by notice to staff and students, on 7/08/21. In order to conduct a thorough investigation, it was lengthy and complicated, and involved a detailed review of potentially impacted individuals and scope of impact on each. We then had to identify current addresses for many of the impacted individuals. All required notifications have been provided at this point. Whitehouse ISD continues to treat the privacy and security of the information in our care as one of our highest priorities and will continue to improve its existing security procedures.”

The date breach may have impacted both current and former students.

