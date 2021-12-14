Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler man gets 25 years for robbing convenience store

A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a...
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a 25-year prison sentence.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Nahum Lopez
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a 25-year prison sentence.

Francisco Vallejo, 21, of Tyler, was in the 241st District Court and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. for robbing a Valero gas station on Jan. 26, 2021. Vallejo along with two other suspects Gilbert Garcia, 54, Samuel Garcia, 42 was accused of holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash.

Tuesday morning Vallejo plead guilty to several charges including one revocation of probation and 4 felony charges. On March 16, 2020, according to states attorney Giral, Vallejo violated and had 21 violations against his deferred adjudicated probation for Burglary of a habitation a crime punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The court granted the state’s motion to adjudicate guilt and the state recommended 10 years for the revocation of the probation charge, Judge Skeen agreed with the recommendation of the state and sentenced Vallejo to 10 years in TDC.

After addressing the revocation of the probation charge the court addressed 4 new charges that Vallejo acquired while on deferred adjudicated probation: 2 possession of controlled substance charges both 3rd-degree felonies. One first-degree felony charge for engaging in organized criminal activity, and a felony charge for aggravated robbery.

There was also an enhancement used in the sentencing phase due to the fact that Vallejo agreed that he used and exhibited a deadly weapon.

The state’s attorney recommended 25 years for the two first-degree felony charges, and 10 years for all additional charges. Judge Skeen agreed with the recommendation of the state and sentenced Vallejo to 25 years in The Texas Department of Corrections to run concurrently with his other charges.

A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed by the court.

Originally, Vallejo was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery and was held on a $750,000 bond in the Smith County jail.

Per the court Order, Vallejo is to remain in the custody in The Smith County Jail until his departure to TDC.

RELATED:

3rd suspect arrested in connection with Tyler convenience store robbery

2nd suspect in Tyler convenience store robbery from January arrested

Suspects identified in Tyler convenience store robbery

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-vehicle crash near Carthage kills 2
Rusk County Sheriff says boom sound heard in Kilgore was tannerite blast
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 22, of Arlington
Man charged with killing Starrville pastor deemed incompetent to stand trial
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies accused of theft, official oppression have licenses suspended by TCOLE

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about plans for a...
WebXtra: Longview ISD superintendent discusses planned bond election
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about plans for a...
WebXtra: Longview ISD proposes bond election
ABC News correspondent Diane Macedo talks about her new book The Sleep Fix.
‘The Sleep Fix’ author talks solutions for getting good night’s sleep
ABC News correspondent Diane Macedo talks about her new book The Sleep Fix.
ETN: Diane Macedo, author of The Sleep Fix