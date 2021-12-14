Tyler man gets 25 years for robbing convenience store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a 25-year prison sentence.

Francisco Vallejo, 21, of Tyler, was in the 241st District Court and was sentenced to 25 years in prison by Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. for robbing a Valero gas station on Jan. 26, 2021. Vallejo along with two other suspects Gilbert Garcia, 54, Samuel Garcia, 42 was accused of holding a Valero clerk at gunpoint while demanding cash.

Tuesday morning Vallejo plead guilty to several charges including one revocation of probation and 4 felony charges. On March 16, 2020, according to states attorney Giral, Vallejo violated and had 21 violations against his deferred adjudicated probation for Burglary of a habitation a crime punishable by a maximum sentence of 20 years.

The court granted the state’s motion to adjudicate guilt and the state recommended 10 years for the revocation of the probation charge, Judge Skeen agreed with the recommendation of the state and sentenced Vallejo to 10 years in TDC.

After addressing the revocation of the probation charge the court addressed 4 new charges that Vallejo acquired while on deferred adjudicated probation: 2 possession of controlled substance charges both 3rd-degree felonies. One first-degree felony charge for engaging in organized criminal activity, and a felony charge for aggravated robbery.

There was also an enhancement used in the sentencing phase due to the fact that Vallejo agreed that he used and exhibited a deadly weapon.

The state’s attorney recommended 25 years for the two first-degree felony charges, and 10 years for all additional charges. Judge Skeen agreed with the recommendation of the state and sentenced Vallejo to 25 years in The Texas Department of Corrections to run concurrently with his other charges.

A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed by the court.

Originally, Vallejo was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery and was held on a $750,000 bond in the Smith County jail.

Per the court Order, Vallejo is to remain in the custody in The Smith County Jail until his departure to TDC.

