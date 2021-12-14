Tyler Legacy football players bring Christmas to Clarkston Elementary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the second year in a row, Tyler Legacy football players will bring Christmas cheer to a group of Clarkston Elementary students.

The team members selected an ornament off the tree that listed something the selected child would want, need, wear or read. The football players went out on their own or teamed up with another athlete to select the gifts. The school counselor chose the eighteen elementary students who will be surprised on Tuesday morning.

