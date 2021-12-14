Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler Legacy football players bring Christmas to Clarkston Elementary

For the second year in a row, Tyler Legacy football players will bring Christmas cheer to a...
For the second year in a row, Tyler Legacy football players will bring Christmas cheer to a group of Clarkston Elementary students.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the second year in a row, Tyler Legacy football players will bring Christmas cheer to a group of Clarkston Elementary students.

The team members selected an ornament off the tree that listed something the selected child would want, need, wear or read. The football players went out on their own or teamed up with another athlete to select the gifts. The school counselor chose the eighteen elementary students who will be surprised on Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-vehicle crash near Carthage kills 2
Rusk County Sheriff says boom sound heard in Kilgore was tannerite blast
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 22, of Arlington
Man charged with killing Starrville pastor deemed incompetent to stand trial
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies accused of theft, official oppression have licenses suspended by TCOLE

Latest News

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about plans for a...
WebXtra: Longview ISD superintendent discusses planned bond election
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about plans for a...
WebXtra: Longview ISD proposes bond election
ABC News correspondent Diane Macedo talks about her new book The Sleep Fix.
‘The Sleep Fix’ author talks solutions for getting good night’s sleep
ABC News correspondent Diane Macedo talks about her new book The Sleep Fix.
ETN: Diane Macedo, author of The Sleep Fix
A Tyler man has pleaded guilty to his role in robbing a convenience store and accepted a...
Tyler man gets 25 years for robbing convenience store