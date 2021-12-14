Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers/sprinkles possible. The return of the high humidity will allow for a muggy and wet feeling the next few days until our pattern changes. It is likely we see fog yet again tomorrow morning. Highs over the next few days will be climbing, mid 70s today, upper 70s for Wednesday. We’ll be close to breaking record high temps Wednesday-Friday for the Tyler-Longview area. Rain chances ramp up for the weekend, up to 80% for Friday night and Saturday. Rain chances driven by our next cold front. That front will take temps from the 70s on Friday to the 50s on Saturday.

