Texas Tech professor working to find the first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease

Lab
Lab(Lab)
By Camelia Juarez
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Texas Tech professor is working to find the first treatment for Alzheimer’s disease by taking advantage of a connection between Alzheimer’s and diabetes.

If you are diabetic then you are two to three times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Previous studies have tried to improve Alzheimer’s disease treatment with anti-diabetic medication and other research targeting the brain.

However, Professor Vijay Hegde will test a protein that treats both brain and metabolic organs at the same time. Hegde will test an adenoviral protein called e4orf1, which has anti-diabetic properties.

Hegde says the results are promising so far.

“The preliminary evidence we have, it seems to improve glycemic control and cognition in in animal models that we’ve been working with, like they don’t lose their memory. Yeah, I mean, they seem to function a little better than the ones that don’t have this protein,” Hegde said.

This research was possible after Hegde was awarded with $400,000 from the National Institutes Of Health.

