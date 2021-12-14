Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County deputy constable fired following arrest for theft

Laquenda Banks, 42
Laquenda Banks, 42(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County chief deputy constable arrested by the Texas Rangers in November for theft by public servant, official oppression, and theft property by public servant has been fired.

According to an arrest affidavit, Laquenda Banks, 42, was seen participating in theft during an eviction on Oct. 18. Banks turned her body camera on when she thought she was turning it off. The camera footage gives evidence of the thefts.

The termination letter for former deputy constable Laquenda Banks dated Dec. 3 was signed by Constable Curtis T. Harris who was also arrested in November and charged with Theft of Property (between $750-$2,500) by a Public Servant, Official Oppression, and Abuse of Official Capacity.

Previous: Smith County constable, 2 deputies arrested on various charges

Smith County constable, deputies allegedly stole cash, watches, sunglasses, makeup from resident

Smith County constable, deputies accused of theft, official oppression have licenses suspended by TCOLE

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-vehicle crash near Carthage kills 2
Rusk County Sheriff says boom sound heard in Kilgore was tannerite blast
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 22, of Arlington
Man charged with killing Starrville pastor deemed incompetent to stand trial
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies accused of theft, official oppression have licenses suspended by TCOLE

Latest News

The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect
Longview Fire Department deploys crew members to Lubbock
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004
Daniel Dylan Skipworth, 19, of Tyler
Tyler man accused of kidnapping Alabama girl could face federal charges