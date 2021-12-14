Smith County deputy constable fired following arrest for theft

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Smith County chief deputy constable arrested by the Texas Rangers in November for theft by public servant, official oppression, and theft property by public servant has been fired.

According to an arrest affidavit, Laquenda Banks, 42, was seen participating in theft during an eviction on Oct. 18. Banks turned her body camera on when she thought she was turning it off. The camera footage gives evidence of the thefts.

The termination letter for former deputy constable Laquenda Banks dated Dec. 3 was signed by Constable Curtis T. Harris who was also arrested in November and charged with Theft of Property (between $750-$2,500) by a Public Servant, Official Oppression, and Abuse of Official Capacity.

