Retired judge Sam Griffith reverses decision to run for Smith County Judge

Griffith is a retired Justice on the Texas Twelfth Court of Appeals, a position to which he was...
Griffith is a retired Justice on the Texas Twelfth Court of Appeals, a position to which he was elected three times, twice unopposed.(Courtesy of Sam Griffith Campaign)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Retired Appellate Judge Sam Griffith has reversed his decision, announced a week ago, to run for Smith County Judge.

Griffith announced his candidacy to succeed Nathaniel Moran as Smith County Judge on Dec. 6. According to Smith County GOP Chairman David Stein, “Sam Griffith withdrew from the election the day after he announced.”

The announcement had come after Moran announced his candidacy to fill the TX-1 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives to be left vacant by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler) as he pursues his primary challenge against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Smith County Pct. 1 Commissioner Neal Franklin is now unopposed in his bid for Smith County judge.

