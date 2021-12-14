Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Patchy Fog Possible overnight. Lots of Clouds are expected over the next several days across East Texas. A few scattered showers will remain in the forecast through Tuesday, then a drier day for Wednesday under Mostly Cloudy skies. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be near record highs, but at this time, they are expected to remain just below those values. A cold front is expected to stall just to our north on Thursday, but it will be close enough to bring good rain chances to, at least, the northern sections of East Texas. We stay well above season normal for temperatures through Friday. Late Friday/very early on Saturday morning...similar to last week’s timing...another cold front is expected to pass through our area very quickly on Saturday morning. Once again, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible along with the flip-flop in temperatures...high temps in the morning, low temps late Saturday evening/before midnight. The difference here is that rain chances will continue through the day on Saturday, but less than along the cold front. Much Cooler on Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and a few showers. Lows in the upper 30s and highs in the upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. Partly cloudy on Monday of next week with a few morning showers possible and cool temperatures persist.

