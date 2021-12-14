Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New Levelland K9 finds 78g of meth during routine traffic stop

Brandon Hopper, 34, of Lubbock was arrested after a routine traffic stop led Levelland K9 Luna...
Brandon Hopper, 34, of Lubbock was arrested after a routine traffic stop led Levelland K9 Luna finding 78 grams of meth inside a vehicle he was driving.(Levelland Police Department, Hockley Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A new K9 unit with Levelland Police made a drug bust over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, just after 2 a.m., a Levelland police officer pulled over a pickup on College Ave. near Hwy. 114 for a brake light out and expired vehicle registration. The officer reported the driver, identified as 34-year-old Brandon Hopper of Lubbock, took “longer than normal time to stop,” according to the report.

The report said Hopper was very agitated and got out of the vehicle yelling that he felt like he was being set up.

The officer is a certified narcotics detector dog handler. His K9, Luna, is a certified narcotics detector dog. The officer deployed K9 Luna to inspect the pickup and alerted to the front of the vehicle. This led police to search the pickup where they found 78 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a Tupperware-type container and other bags in the pickup. Officers also found a BB gun revolver inside a bag with some of the meth found. A weight scale was also found in the pickup.

Hopper was arrested and booked into the Hockley County Jail. He has since been released on bond. He has been charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

K9 Luna was added to the Levelland Police Department in October and arrived after intensive training with her handler on Nov. 5.

Levelland Police K9 Luna
Levelland Police K9 Luna(Levelland Police Department)
Meth found during Levelland traffic stop
Meth found during Levelland traffic stop(Levelland Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rusk County Sheriff says boom sound heard in Kilgore was tannerite blast
3-vehicle crash near Carthage kills 2
The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect

Latest News

The wreck is at Hwy 64 and FM 724.
Fiery wreck takes life of at least 1 on Hwy 64 near Tyler Pounds airport
New methodology developed by A&M researcher better identifies sources of lead poisoning
New methodology developed by A&M researcher better identifies sources of lead poisoning
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
East Texas agencies face long waits for new fleet vehicles
Tyler PD IDs remains
DNA Doe Project helps Tyler police identify remains found in 2004
Longview ISD Considers Bond
Longview ISD Considers Bond