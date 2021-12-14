New Levelland K9 finds 78g of meth during routine traffic stop

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - A new K9 unit with Levelland Police made a drug bust over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, just after 2 a.m., a Levelland police officer pulled over a pickup on College Ave. near Hwy. 114 for a brake light out and expired vehicle registration. The officer reported the driver, identified as 34-year-old Brandon Hopper of Lubbock, took “longer than normal time to stop,” according to the report.

The report said Hopper was very agitated and got out of the vehicle yelling that he felt like he was being set up.

The officer is a certified narcotics detector dog handler. His K9, Luna, is a certified narcotics detector dog. The officer deployed K9 Luna to inspect the pickup and alerted to the front of the vehicle. This led police to search the pickup where they found 78 grams of crystal methamphetamine in a Tupperware-type container and other bags in the pickup. Officers also found a BB gun revolver inside a bag with some of the meth found. A weight scale was also found in the pickup.

Hopper was arrested and booked into the Hockley County Jail. He has since been released on bond. He has been charged with the manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

K9 Luna was added to the Levelland Police Department in October and arrived after intensive training with her handler on Nov. 5.

Levelland Police K9 Luna (Levelland Police Department)

Meth found during Levelland traffic stop (Levelland Police Department)

