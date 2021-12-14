Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches crash kills pedestrian

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man was killed in a crash Monday evening while attempting to cross a roadway on foot, according to the NPD traffic division.

The Nacogdoches Police Department reports responding to the crash at approximately 5:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of North St. 

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man in the roadway that had been struck by a 2007 Chevy pickup that had been traveling northbound on North St.

The victim was identified as Eddie Simmons, 67 years of age, from Nacogdoches. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash by the Justice of the Peace.

The driver of the pickup is cooperating with the investigation.

