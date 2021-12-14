Man gets 15 years for setting vehicle on fire in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man charged with setting a vehicle on fire in Smith County has pleaded guilty.

Jacob Spitz, 40, of Spring, was arrested in April of 2020 after witnesses said he set fire to a Jeep Cherokee in the 4400 block of County Road 2306. Spitz was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on charges of arson and tampering with evidence on Aug. 6.

Spitz on Tuesday pleaded guilty to both charges to Judge Jack Skeen, Jr. who handed a 15 year prison sentence for each charge to be served concurrently.

