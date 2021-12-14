Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview firefighters deployed to West Texas ahead of anticipated wild fires

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters have been called to West Texas in anticipation of wildfires. KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about the deployment.

Four Longview firefighters headed out this morning to meet in Lubbock with the Longview-based Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System Truck, which is specially designed for wildfires. Firefighters who are part of the program must be ready to deploy within 12 hours at any time. There are a few wildfires in West Texas now, but they are under control at this point.

“They were deployed along with members from other fire departments, Nacogdoches, Athens, Texarkana, Mount Pleasant. And they are going to Lubbock to basically be in a staging pattern for some potential fire dangers that they are anticipating this week,” said Longview Fire Marshall Kevin May.

High winds predicted for this weekend in West Texas spurred the Forest Service to call in TIFMAS teams. Deployment could last up to fourteen days.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

