Longview Fire Department deploys crew members to Lubbock

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Fire Department is sending members of its crew to assist with wildfire emergencies in the Texas panhandle.

Four members of the department were deployed to Lubbock on Tuesday as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). These members may be deployed up to fourteen days before returning to home.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

