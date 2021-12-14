Longview Fire Department deploys crew members to Lubbock

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Fire Department is sending members of its crew to assist with wildfire emergencies in the Texas panhandle.

Four members of the department were deployed to Lubbock on Tuesday as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS). These members may be deployed up to fourteen days before returning to home.

