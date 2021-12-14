Five Earl Campbell Tyler Rose finalists named

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The five finalist for the 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award have been named.

2022 Finalists:

Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Kansas State RB Buece Vaughn

Baylor RB Abram Smith

UTSA Sincere McCormick

The award has been given out yearly since 2013. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was the 2020 winner. Other winners include Bryce Petty, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and J.K. Dobbins.

The student athlete that wins is chosen by a committee vote combined with a fan vote and is considered the the top offensive player in NCAA FBS football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. The award is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a Texas high school, or attended a Texas university.

The awards are set to take place in Tyler on January 12, 2022.

