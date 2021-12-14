Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Five Earl Campbell Tyler Rose finalists named

By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The five finalist for the 2022 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award have been named.

2022 Finalists:

Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson

Kansas State RB Buece Vaughn

Baylor RB Abram Smith

UTSA Sincere McCormick

The award has been given out yearly since 2013. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was the 2020 winner. Other winners include Bryce Petty, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and J.K. Dobbins.

The student athlete that wins is chosen by a committee vote combined with a fan vote and is considered the the top offensive player in NCAA FBS football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. The award is limited to players who were born in the state of Texas, attended a Texas high school, or attended a Texas university.

Fans can vote by clicking here.

The awards are set to take place in Tyler on January 12, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-vehicle crash near Carthage kills 2
Rusk County Sheriff says boom sound heard in Kilgore was tannerite blast
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 22, of Arlington
Man charged with killing Starrville pastor deemed incompetent to stand trial
The suspect in a roadside hostage situation is in custody after being shot in the neck by an...
Texas Rangers investigating roadside hostage situation ended by Lufkin Police shooting, disarming suspect

Latest News

Gilmer will face No.5 China Spring after the Cougars beat No.9 Cuero 34-9. The 4A DII State...
Gilmer poised to bring home championship
Gilmer is poised to bring home a championship
Gilmer is poised to bring home a championship
FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
NFL requiring COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27
Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal