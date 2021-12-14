Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies through the upcoming weekend. Well above normal temperatures through Friday, then cooling down quickly behind another strong cold front on Saturday morning. High Temperatures in many areas are likely to rise into the upper 70s through Friday, then, behind the cold front, much cooler temps are expected. Lows stay in the middle 60s through Friday, then into the 40s Sunday and Monday, finally into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning as skies clear and winds settle down. Rain chances on Thursday appear to be in the 40% range as a cold front stalls over the northern sections of East Texas. The front should back up as a warm front late Thursday/Friday morning. Showers/thundershowers will be possible very late on Friday, then chances for a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible early on Saturday morning as the front moves through. At this time, there is a chance that some of the storms Saturday morning could be severe. We are watching this very closely for you and will pinpoint the severity of these storms as we head into late week. Showers will remain in the forecast Saturday PM as well as a few scattered rain showers on Sunday and early Monday before ending. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3-vehicle crash near Carthage kills 2
Rusk County Sheriff says boom sound heard in Kilgore was tannerite blast
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 22, of Arlington
Man charged with killing Starrville pastor deemed incompetent to stand trial
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies accused of theft, official oppression have licenses suspended by TCOLE

Latest News

Warm/Humid/Breeze through Friday. Strong Cold Front Sat AM. Storms Possible.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-14-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-14-21
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Tuesday’s Weather: Fog and drizzle this morning