Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies through the upcoming weekend. Well above normal temperatures through Friday, then cooling down quickly behind another strong cold front on Saturday morning. High Temperatures in many areas are likely to rise into the upper 70s through Friday, then, behind the cold front, much cooler temps are expected. Lows stay in the middle 60s through Friday, then into the 40s Sunday and Monday, finally into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning as skies clear and winds settle down. Rain chances on Thursday appear to be in the 40% range as a cold front stalls over the northern sections of East Texas. The front should back up as a warm front late Thursday/Friday morning. Showers/thundershowers will be possible very late on Friday, then chances for a few stronger thunderstorms will be possible early on Saturday morning as the front moves through. At this time, there is a chance that some of the storms Saturday morning could be severe. We are watching this very closely for you and will pinpoint the severity of these storms as we head into late week. Showers will remain in the forecast Saturday PM as well as a few scattered rain showers on Sunday and early Monday before ending. Have a great Tuesday.

