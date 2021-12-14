Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas Food Bank seeks volunteers for Lufkin food distribution event

(KLTV)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The East Texas Food Bank will hold a special holiday food distribution next week but it needs additional volunteers to make it happen.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin at 1200 Ellen Trout Dr., the organization will hold a drive-thru food distribution event. Organizers said they are in need of about 35 additional volunteers to help from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

H-E-B Grocery Company will frozen holiday meals for the event and the East Texas Food Bank will also offer fresh produce while supplies last. Please note that anyone picking up food for someone else, a handwritten note with the following information must be presented: name, address, number of people in household and monthly income.

If you wish to volunteer, visit the food bank’s website DETRC.org and click on “volunteer.” There are also volunteer opportunities at the Deep East Texas Resource Center.

