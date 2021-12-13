TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle wreck congesting traffic on Hwy 64 West outside Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - DPS troopers and Red Springs Fire Department are at the scene of a wreck in Tyler.

The wreck involves two vehicles. It happened on Hwy 64 West outside of Loop 323. The eastbound lanes are shut down, while crews work to clear the scene. Eastbound traffic on 64 West is being diverted to Patton Lane.

EMS was also at the scene.

The wreck is outside Loop 323 (KLTV/Jeff Chavez)

