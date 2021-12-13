Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Quarterback Zach Calzada enters transfer portal

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada celebrates with fans after beating Alabama.
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Aggies starting quarterback Zach Calzada is getting back on the market after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday and will not play in Texas A&M’s Gator Bowl clash with Wake Forest.

Calzada started 10 games this season in the place of Haynes King who suffered a season-ending leg injury against Colorado. He’ll have immediate eligibility at his next program as this will be his first time transferring.

The Buford, Georgia, native threw for 2,185 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions this year for Jimbo Fisher’s 8-4 squad.

The Aggies may remember him best for his leadership and outstanding effort in the 41-38 triumph over Alabama. He threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 31 passing attempts.

Calzada will join the rush of post-season transfer portal entries.

