Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for potential wildfire activity

ABILENE, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas A&M Forest Service is helping to prepare for more potential wildfire activity this week.

The service is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base at the Abilene Regional Airport.

Two large airtankers will arrive in the state Tuesday to aid in fire suppression efforts in Texas and Oklahoma as they are requested.

According to the service, one air attack platform and three single engine air tankers are currently in Childress for response.

Fire potential will increase on Wednesday.

