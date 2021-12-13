Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for potential wildfire activity

One of the firefighting aircraft options being made available for upcoming elevated fire...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ABILENE, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas A&M Forest Service is helping to prepare for more potential wildfire activity this week.

The service is opening the Abilene Airtanker Base at the Abilene Regional Airport.

Two large airtankers will arrive in the state Tuesday to aid in fire suppression efforts in Texas and Oklahoma as they are requested.

According to the service, one air attack platform and three single engine air tankers are currently in Childress for response.

Fire potential will increase on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

