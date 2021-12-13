Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County jail inmate dies after alleged suicide attempt

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 52-year-old Smith County Jail inmate who tried to commit suicide in the clinic cell Saturday night has died, according to an SCSO spokesman.

Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that Kevin Wayne Freeman, of Tyler died at a local hospital Saturday night.

Smith County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers ordered an autopsy, and Freeman’s body was sent to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, Christian said.

According to a press release, jail staff found Freeman unresponsive in the clinic cell at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. When jail staffers entered the cell, they found that Freeman had tried to hang himself with his shirt, the press release stated.

Smith County detention deputies immediately cut the shirt off of Freeman and started administering CPR. When paramedics from UT Health EMS arrived at the jail, they continued doing CPR on the man, and they took him to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital’s emergency room.

“While at the hospital, medical staff members were able to obtain a heartbeat, but no brain function has been detected,” the press release stated.

