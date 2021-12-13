Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rusk County Sheriff says boom sound heard in Kilgore was tannerite blast

(wafb)
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said the loud boom heard in Kilgore and in other parts of Rusk County Sunday night was a tannerite blast.

The boom led to many people calling law enforcement to report the noise. The Kilgore Police Department asked people to not call dispatch unless they had information about the noise or an emergency last night.

Sheriff Valdez said the blast took place on private property out in the county and that no laws were broken.

