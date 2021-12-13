NET Health’s Tyler vaccine clinic seeing increased demand for COVID-19 shots

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Monday, Jacksonville resident George Western received his COVID-19 booster shot at NET Health’s vaccine clinic, and he is not alone. NET Health’s Tyler vaccine clinic is seeing an increase in demand for the COVID-10 vaccine, especially booster shots.

NET Health’s Director of Emergency Preparedness Russell Hopkins said booster shots account for about one-third of the shots being distributed at the Tyler location, Majesty Event Center.

“It’s about a 10 percent increase. We’re seeing monthly totals go from 1,000 to 1,150, 1,200 sometimes,” Hopkins said.

Russel cites a few factors responsible for the demand. First, those 16 and older are now eligible for the booster shot as of last week. Furthermore, East Texans that received their shots during the summer are now eligible after that recommended 6 to 8 month period to get their booster. Russel said people are also preparing for the holidays and for holiday traveling.

Although the omicron variant has not been detected in East Texas, Hopkins said it is likely that it will be in the future, which could be another factor of drawing people in to get the booster.

For more details about NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics, visit NETHealthCOVID19.org.

