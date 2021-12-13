NASA grant awarded to Kilgore Public Library

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - One East Texas library is partnering with NASA to bring more programming and education about current space events.

The Kilgore Public Library received a $1,600 grant from NASA. They were one of 60 libraries across the country to be selected for the grant. The grant will provide money for more programming and education as well as for working with local schools for field trips and outreach programs. It will also help fund the addition of different language books to be added to their collection.

“They will get to do some hands on activities that will connect into their studies that they should be doing at school. It will also help them to understand and be aware of how scientist learn stuff about what is far away in space.” said Kaitlin Waldecker, programming coordinator for the Kilgore Public Library.

The library also has a December reading program going on. It is free to participate and the grand prize for the winner of the program is a gift membership to the Houston Space Center.

